Aamir Khan wants Tom Hanks to watch 'LSC'; runtime revealed

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 03, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. The actors have also kickstarted promotions for it in full swing. At a recent media event, Khan was asked if he has shown his remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump to its lead actor Tom Hanks. And, here's what he had to say.

As mentioned above, Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted from the Oscar-winning classic film Forrest Gump starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, which was released back in 1994.

Interestingly, the film marks Khan's return to films after Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and reunites him with his 3 Idiots and Talaash co-star Kapoor Khan, too.

LSC will also mark Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's debut in Hindi cinema.

Response Hanks to check his schedule to watch the film

On Hanks watching LSC, Khan said, "I have written to him whether he's free and whether he would like to watch it. I have received feedback from his agent...they are checking his schedule." However, Khan said Paramount Pictures—the original's distributor—liked the film and they "insisted that they'd like to release the film all over the world." Viacom18 will release LSC in India, Khan added.

Challenges Khan's biggest challenge was to express child-like innocence

"Tom Hanks' biggest strength is his innocence," Khan said, adding, "That's what I liked about him in the movie, and this is what I've tried to do in this film too." Speaking about how challenging it was, he said, "This was also a big challenge for me to bring in that expression and mindset, as I am someone who's in his late 50s now."

Runtime Details about film's cast, total runtime

The film, helmed by Advait Chandan, also stars actors Akkineni and Mona Singh, who will appear in prominent roles. Moreover, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Wednesday (August 3) to announce the film's total runtime and CBFC certification. "#LaalSinghChaddha certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 2 August 2022. Duration: 164.50 min:sec [2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec] (sic)," he tweeted.

