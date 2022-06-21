Entertainment

'Raksha Bandhan' trailer: Heartfelt family drama, possibly a social commentary

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 21, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

It's here! The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was dropped on Tuesday (June 21). Directed by Aanand L Rai (Zero, Atrangi Re), it's written by Kanika Dhillon and Rai's frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films and is heading toward a theatrical release on August 11. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

There is a lot riding on Raksha Bandhan since Kumar's period drama Samrat Prithviraj failed to charm audiences and critics alike, proving to be a box office dud.

Prior to that, his action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey had also received a lukewarm response.

Raksha Bandhan reunites Kumar with his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar and is his second project with Rai after Atrangi Re.

Trailer 'Raksha Bandhan' to touch upon issue of dowry?

The almost three-minute-long trailer revolves around Kumar's struggles—which include trying to marry off his four sisters "on time." His impending marriage to his childhood love (Pednekar) is stuck until he can perform the duty of his female siblings' wedding. By the looks of it, it might be a social commentary on the issue of rampant dowry in India.

Observation Clip is marinated in vibrant, eye-catching colors

There is a discernible presence of vibrant, eye-catching colors that lend the trailer a sprightly feel for the most part. Moreover, like Rai's other projects, the background score ties the film together here, too. Since the plot is centered around women's marriage, hopefully, it will steer towards a modern outlook and not simply straitjacket them into "a responsibility" that needs to be borne.

Did you notice? Kumar seems to be repeating his looks across films

While the family drama seems promising and Kumar dominates each frame, we couldn't help but notice a striking repetition. He looks almost exactly the same as he did in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and since that film also starred Pednekar, the lines between the two films seem to get slightly blurred. Hopefully, his look will be the only common denominator across both the projects.

Details 'Raksha Bandhan' went on floors a year ago

Raksha Bandhan had begun rolling exactly a year ago on June 21, 2021, and Khiladi Kumar had dedicated the project to his sister Alka. Apart from Pednekar, the movie also stars Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Sahejmeen Kaur who will be playing Kumar's sisters. Kumar has dubbed it a "story of love, joy, family, and the unbreakable bond that binds them."

Upcoming clash 'Raksha Bandhan' will clash with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

While the trailer builds the hype around the film, the road ahead might be full of speed bumps. On the release day, the family drama will lock horns with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which marks Aamir's return to the silver screen after four years. Which film will capitalize on the holiday break? We'll find out on August 11.