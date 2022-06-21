Entertainment

'Proof' dominates Billboard charts: All achievements of BTS's latest album

BTS's latest album 'Proof' has been smashing records one after the other. (Photo credit: Twitter/@BTS_twt)

BTS's unrivaled reign continues! The seven-member band's latest album Proof has taken the world by storm, with its lead single Yet To Come and another track Run BTS entering the coveted US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Proof has also acquired the first position on the Billboard Top 200 chart and has the highest group album sales in the US this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The K-pop band released their hit album Proof on June 10 before celebrating their ninth anniversary on June 13.

The septet has enjoyed unprecedented success both in and outside South Korea.

In 2018, they became the first South Korean band to debut an album at No.1 on the US Billboard chart.

Earlier this month, they also met American President Joe Biden.

Details Billboard Hot 100: 'Yet To Come' grabbed the 13th spot!

The title track Yet To Come debuted at the 13th position on Billboard Hot 100 while Run BTS acquired the 73rd spot. It's noteworthy that the sidetrack Run BTS was not promoted by either the band or the music label, HYBE. Thus, its success can be solely accredited to the group's legion of global loyalists popularly known as ARMY.

Accomplishments BTS now has 25 entries on the Hot 100

Yet To Come has proved to be a fan favorite and made it to the prestigious top spot on Billboard's Global 200 (Excl US) Chart. Meanwhile, Run BTS booked the eighth spot on the same chart. With these record-breaking developments, BTS now has a total of 25 entries on the Hot 100, which makes them the first Korean band to earn this badge.

Record BTS is also Billboard's top artist

With the tracks asserting global dominance, the band is back at the number one position on the Billboard's Artist 100 chart. They have now been on the top for a record 21 weeks! Moreover, in a series of accomplishments, For Youth and Born Singer are now a part of the Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at the 10th and 21st position, respectively.

Global charts 'Proof' is dominating other global charts as well

Proof is on a success spree outside of the US, too. It struck gold by bagging the top spot in the album charts of Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Finland. Not only this, but it is also at the second position on French and Italian official charts and at the eighth position on the UK albums chart. What an incredibly impressive streak!