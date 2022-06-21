Entertainment

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' box office records

Jun 21, 2022

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has been checking off one milestone after the other at the box office.

There's no stopping Dr. Stephen Strange! Ever since its release on May 6, Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been roaring at the box office. Starring Hollywood biggie Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, the adventure extravaganza is smashing one record after the other. Let's take a look at its dream run at the worldwide box office.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor Strange 2 is being considered one of the most successful outings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Sam Raimi, it picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Elizabeth Olsen-led series WandaVision.

The film has been receiving adulation from critics and cinephiles alike due to the high-octane action-adventure, horror undertones, and Olsen and Cumberbatch's knockout performances.

First weekend Film raked in $185M domestically in opening weekend

The film has been going strong since its very first day and seems to be holding its ground well against other recent Hollywood releases such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick. In its opening weekend, it grossed about $187M domestically. It is also Raimi's highest-grossing film so far. To recall, the first part had minted about $85M in its opening weekend.

Records It has breached the $400M mark!

Deadline reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has breached the $400M mark. With this, the Cumberbatch-headlined project became the tenth MCU film to achieve this stupendous feat. And the accomplishments don't just end there. The fantasy film is also the 11th highest-grossing movie in the US based on a Marvel comic. Notably, Avengers: Endgame (2019) is the first on this list.

Global box office Its worldwide total stands at $932M so far!

Bringing in big moolah outside the US too, the film has performed excellently in several countries, including India. According to reports, it has minted about Rs. 127.31cr in India. The blockbuster hit's worldwide box office total stands tall at a mind-boggling $932M so far. This is also significant since it was banned in big markets such as China, Russia, and some Gulf nations.

OTT debut Catch the film on Disney+ Hotstar

In case you missed out on the fantasy flick's theatrical experience, all is not lost yet. It will make its digital debut on Wednesday (June 22) on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. The next Marvel release arriving in cinemas is Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7.