'Doctor Strange 2' finally landing on OTT on THIS day!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 19, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

'Doctor Strange 2' is headed for its big OTT release real soon! (Photo credit: IMDb)

And, the Marvel fever continues! Benedict Cumberbatch's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The MCU flick was released on May 6 and is now headed for its big OTT debut real soon! Here are more details on its much-awaited digital debut date and more!

The much-anticipated film received immense success after its release.

It reportedly also recently crossed the $400M mark at the US box office, making it the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10th film to achieve this feat, reported Deadline.

In total, the film has so far grossed over $935M worldwide!

Besides Cumberbatch, it stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar confirmed the film's OTT release earlier this month on social media. It wrote, "Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streams from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English (sic)." And, fans have been counting down the days since the announcement and now we are finally just days away from the film's big OTT release!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to Doctor Strange, which was released back in 2016. The prequel was also a massive hit and was appreciated by fans across the world. Notably, Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2 is also the 28th film from the MCU and it is directed by Sam Raimi while Michael Waldron penned the film's screenplay.

Up next from the MCU, we have Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released on July 7. The film will feature Chris Hemsworth and other actors like Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Jaimi Alexander, and Russell Crowe, among others. As for Doctor Strange 2, we look forward to seeing how the film performs in its OTT run.