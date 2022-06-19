Entertainment

Kamal Haasan confirms 'Indian 2' will be resumed soon

Kamal Haasan confirms 'Indian 2' will be resumed soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 19, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

'Indian 2' is directed by Shankar and has Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of his latest film Vikram. He took part in a success meet for the film alongside director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Friday. Talking to the press during the event, Haasan reportedly confirmed the sequel to Indian (1996) will be revived soon. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 was announced in 2018 but has been facing several issues.

Context Why does this story matter?

The original film Indian (1996) turned out to be a mega-hit venture and it has followed even today.

When its sequel was announced, it made the fans go berserk.

But the shooting process was rescheduled and postponed due to various reasons.

Later, it was speculated that the makers had shelved the project.

So, Haasan's announcement about reviving the project is certainly exciting for fans.

Quote Here's what Haasan said about the film

Making the big announcement, Haasan said that Indian 2 will be resumed right after Shankar finishes his film with Telugu star Ram Charan. The Vishwaroopam actor said, "We will resume Indian 2 for sure. Director Shankar and myself are excited for the film (sic)." "We are more excited than our fans. It has come out so well," Haasan further added.

History Issues that 'Indian 2' faced in the past

In 2020, three people lost their lives on the sets of Indian 2. A crane on the sets came down crashing killing the three and injuring 10 crew members. Cases were filed after the incident which stalled the shooting. Later, director Shankar and the producers had some disagreements that delayed the shooting further. And, when their issues were reportedly sorted, the pandemic broke out.

Details Meet the cast and crew of the film

Indian 2 reportedly has Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies. Late actor Vivekh was supposed to play a crucial role in the film. His portions will reportedly be reshot with Guru Somasundaram, who will replace Vivekh for the role. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project and Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose music for Indian 2.