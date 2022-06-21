Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' OTT release: All you need to know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 21, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' hit the theaters on May 20. When is it arriving on OTT?

Kangana Ranaut's latest actioner Dhaakad is set to get a digital release almost 45 days after its theatrical premiere. ZEE5 has bagged its streaming rights and the film will be available on the platform from July 1. Dhaakad hit the theaters on May 20 and failed to perform well at the box office. The Razneesh Ghai directorial co-featured Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal.

Made on a budget of Rs. 80-90cr, Dhaakad managed to mint less than Rs. 5cr in its lifetime theatrical run.

Many shows of the film were canceled because of a low audience turnout.

And, the film's failure can be attributed to the stiff competition it faced.

It clashed with Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has emerged to be a blockbuster.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad faced competition from Top Gun: Maverick, which had an early release on May 26. Reports suggest Dhaakad was screened on 2,100 screens on its opening day. But the screen count was reduced to just 300 by May 22 because of the high demand for the Aaryan and Tom Cruise starrers. Dhaakad reportedly struggled with landing an OTT platform, too.

Ranaut recently addressed Dhaakad's box office failure in an Instagram Story. The Queen actor wrote, "2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore's superhit film. 2020 was [COVID-19] year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was [a] huge success." "I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster and it's not over yet (sic)."

Even after a month of its release, Dhaakad's competitor Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is seeing a steady business. So far, the film has managed to mint Rs. 182.58cr and is expected to see a further increase. Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. Anees Bazmee has directed this sequel.