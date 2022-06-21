Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to hit theaters on November 18!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 21, 2022

'Drishyam 2' has booked November 18 for its theatrical release.

Everyone's favorite mystery thriller is back! Ajay Devgn took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the sequel of his much-acclaimed Hindi film Drishyam will hit theaters on November 18. Titled Drishyam 2, the film has been directed by Ujda Chaman helmer Abhishek Pathak. While Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Devgn will return to reprise their roles, Akshaye Khanna has also joined the cast.

Context Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

Late director Nishikant Kamat had helmed the first part.

Since Khanna has showcased his acting chops in thrillers such as Race and Ittefaq, his association with the film heightens expectations.

Announcement Team will wrap up shooting in Hyderabad today

Devgn drew netizens' attention (literally) on Tuesday while sharing the update. He wrote, "Attention! #Drishyam2 releasing on theaters on 18th November 2022." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the team was scheduled to wrap up the shoot on Tuesday (June 21) in Hyderabad. Notably, Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Panorama Studios, and Viacom18 Studios.

Twitter Post Take a look at Devgn's post here

Reactions 'Drishyam 2 is a potential classic,' said fans

The sequel's update left moviegoers ecstatic, who flooded social media with their reactions. Minutes after the announcement, #AjayDevgn #Tabu, and #AkshayeKhanna became trending topics on Twitter. While some netizens pointed out that Devgn and Khanna's reunion will be worth watching after the 2002 thriller Deewangee, others called Drishyam 2 "a potential classic." Meanwhile, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta will also return to the sequel.

Projects Devgn has a slew of interesting projects lined up

Devgn was last seen in Runway 34, an aviation thriller that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He had extended cameo appearances in RRR and Gangubai Kathiwadi. Apart from Drishyam 2, he has Indra Kumar's Thank God in the pipeline, co-starring Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. He is occupied with the sports drama Maidaan and Bholaa, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

Do you know? Is 'Drishyam' franchise based on this famous Japanese novel?

Though the makers haven't confirmed it, the Drishyam franchise is said to be loosely based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. Interestingly, Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the book into a Netflix untitled film, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut.