Which South Indian films are getting remakes in Hindi?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:23 pm

'Vikram Vedha' remake stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

'Tis the season of remakes in Bollywood! And for this, they're looking toward the South Indian film industry that has churned out many promising movies over the years. Like, Thadam, a well-performing Tamil thriller, is being made with either Aditya Roy Kapur or Sidharth Malhotra in lead. Janhvi Kapoor will also appear in Helen (Malayalam) remake, as will be Arjun Kapoor in Comali remake.

#1

Will Akki also lead 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake, like 'Ratsasan'?

Suriya-led Soorarai Pottru, which was selected under the Best Foreign Film category for a screening at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, is getting a Hindi version. Speculations are rife that Akshay Kumar might lead the venture. Makers are also considering names of Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. But, Kumar has officially bagged the adaptation of Ratsasan, which has been titled Mission Cinderella.

Twitter Post

This is the announcement about 'Ratsasan' remake

BIG- #AkshayKumar and #RakulPreet to star in the Hindi Remake of Tamil Thriller #Ratsasan . Film to be directed by #BellBottom director Ranjit Tewari. Film Shooting to commence from August in UK, slated to release in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ecJwgmiDan — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 29, 2021

#2

Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan will appear as Bollywood's 'Vikram Vedha'

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-led 2017 blockbuster Vikram Vedha is another marvelous film that's getting a Hindi version. For this, the original flick's director duo, Pushkar-Gayathri, will be back behind the camera. Releasing on September 30, 2022, the movie will star Saif Ali Khan as Vikram and Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, the anti-hero. The original was inspired by Indian folklore, Baital Pachisi.

#3

Ajay Devgn leading 'Kaithi' remake, backing 'Naandhi' Hindi version

It's not wrong to term Devgn as the king of South remakes! He has done a string of films like that such as Drishyam, Singham, Action Jackson, Son of Sardaar, etc. Now, Karthi-led 2019 Tamil film Kaithi has become his 10th remake, which will reunite Devgn with his Singham co-star Kajal Aggarwal. The Tanhaji star is also backing the remake of Telugu film, Naandhi.

#5

Ranveer Singh signed for 'Anniyan' remake, S Shankar to helm

Next in line is Ranveer Singh. This April, it was announced that Vikram's National Award-winning movie Anniyan is getting a Bollywood version, which will be led by the Simmba actor. S Shankar had helmed the 2005 film, and he will make this one too. Shooting of this project will begin mid next year. As per reports, Kiara Advani might bag the female lead's role.

#4

Salman Khan's next remake is Sethupathi-Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master'

Vijay-Sethupathi's Master will also apparently get a Bollywood edition, courtesy Salman Khan, who has bought the rights to its Hindi remake. It further stated that Khan wants changes in script and thus has asked to re-write the entire story. There's no official confirmation on this though. Upon its release, Master became the highest-grossing film in the UAE, so Khan has a lot at stake.

Information

These are the others who qualify for the list

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is a 2019 Telugu film remake and is set to release on November 5. Other upcoming remakes are Rajkummar Rao's HIT, Vikrant Massey's Mumbaikar (Maanagaram in Tamil), Ahan Shetty's RX100 (now titled Tadap), and Varun Dhawan's Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru — renamed Sanki.