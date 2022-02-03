World

ISIS chief killed in counterterror operation in Syria, says Biden

Biden said he would deliver remarks about the operation in Syria later on Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that American forces targeted the chief of the Islamic State (ISIS) during a counter-terrorism operation in northwest Syria. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has been "removed from the battlefield," Biden said in a post on Twitter. He added that he would deliver remarks about the operation later in the day.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS," Biden said in a statement. "All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," the statement added.

Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

Al-Qurayshi reportedly exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his family during the raid on a house in the province of Idlib. At least 13 people died during the operation, which lasted about two hours. Reportedly, there were no casualties among US soldiers. Meanwhile, a US official has blamed the civilian casualties on the explosives used by terrorists.

"While we are still assessing the results of this operation, this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation that eliminated al-Baghdadi," the US official reportedly said.

Al-Quraishi was named the second leader of ISIS after its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a similar raid by US forces in October 2019. Thursday's raid came amid warnings of a possible resurgence of the terror group. The deceased from the operation included four women and six children, according to the Syria Civil Defense.