US witnesses resurgence of COVID-19 cases; children most affected

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 01:00 pm

The seven-day average for deaths rose from about 270 deaths per day two weeks ago to nearly 500 a day as of Friday.

The United States is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The seven-day average of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country topped 100,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The seven-day average for deaths rose from about 270 deaths per day two weeks ago to nearly 500 a day as of Friday.

Joe Biden

Biden said deaths due to Delta variant a 'tragedy'

The US President Joe Biden Friday said the deaths due to the Delta variant is a "tragedy" and urged Americans to get vaccinated. "Today, about 400 people will die because of the Delta variant in this country. A tragedy, because virtually all of these deaths were preventable if people had gotten vaccinated," Biden said. He also said this is a pandemic of the un-vaccinated.

Vaccination

Situation can get worse if Americans don't get vaccinated: Officials

The US has so far vaccinated 50% of its total population and around 60% of its eligible population—those 12 years and above. However, health officials feared that the cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will continue to rise if more Americans don't get vaccinated. The current surge in COVID-19 cases is mostly witnessed in the South where the vaccination rate is the lowest.

Background

US witnessed lowest cases in June

The US had crossed the 100,000 daily cases mark in November. In January, the cases surged further and the tally reached 250,000 per day. In June, the country had some respite as the daily number of COVID-19 cases declined to an average of 11,000. However, within six weeks, the tally again is at 107,143 and hospitalizations increased four times the number in June.

White House

Ready to fight, but no lockdown, says White House

The White House maintained that though there is a resurgence of cases in the country, it is well prepared to fight the situation. "This is not March 2020, or even January 2021. We're not going to lock down our economy or our schools because our country's in a much stronger place than when we took office," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Children

Children exposed to virus; no ICU beds available for children

Meanwhile, over 900 students and several teachers have reportedly been exposed to the virus as the second week of school comes to an end in Marion, Arkansas. In Marion, 47 students and eight staff members reportedly tested positive for the virus. Shortage of pediatric beds and non-availability of ICU beds for children are also reported from many areas like Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Schools

COVID-19 entering schools from community, Georgia schools confirm

Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia's largest school system, confirmed Friday at least 253 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the first three days of classes. They said COVID-19 is entering schools due to communal transmission because those who contracted the virus "haven't been in our buildings yet to have contracted it. Now that we're back in school, we know we're going to get cases."

Government

Director of CDC says mask is key to prevention

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said masking and other preventive measures can only stop the spread in schools. Stating CDC is examining outbreaks in schools, Walensky said, "The places that are having a problem, the places that are having disease that is transmitted in the schools, are the places that are not taking prevention strategies."

Information

Measures taken by states to mask up children

New Jersey is imposing a statewide mask requirement for the schools. Florida is offering a scholarship fund for parents to take their kids to another school if they feel like their kids are bullied for exercising their personal choice on wearing masks.

Teachers

90% teachers are vaccinated, claims American Federation of Teachers

Separately, Randi Weingarten, the President of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions, said 90% of teachers she represents are vaccinated and they're looking for ways to encourage the last 10% to be vaccinated. Stating a voluntary approach for vaccination is more efficient, she said, "We think that the resisters, a lot of it is about combating the...disinformation about vaccines."