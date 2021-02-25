A man, from Oklahoma, United States, has confessed to killing three people including his neighbor whose heart he had cut out, cooked with potatoes, and tried to feed to his family, American media reported on Tuesday. Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, told investigators that he fatally stabbed his neighbor earlier this month before returning home and killing his uncle and a four-year-old girl. Here's more.

Details Anderson killed neighbor, two others on February 9

On February 9, Anderson killed his neighbor, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, at her home in Chickasha. He then went back to his house and stabbed three people - his uncle, aunt, and their granddaughter - the same day, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. 67-year-old Leon Pye, and the child, Kaeos Yates, died. The aunt, Delsie Pye, was stabbed in both eyes. She has survived.

Quote 'He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed family'

During an interrogation with investigators, Anderson revealed more details about the crime. "He cooked the (neighbor's) heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an OSBI agent wrote in a court filing. The reason behind his act was not immediately clear.

Charges He now faces three charges of first-degree murder

Anderson now faces three charges of first-degree murder for killing Blankenship, Pye, and Yates as well as one charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one charge of maiming, reports citing court records reveal. Anderson reportedly sobbed in court during his initial appearance on Tuesday, telling the judge, "I don't want no bail, your honor. I don't want no bail (sic)."

Sentencing Death penalty for Anderson is 'on the table'

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said that a death penalty for Anderson "is on the table," Daily Mail reports. Meanwhile, Anderson's attorney, Al Hoch, said he will seek a mental evaluation to determine whether his client is competent to face trial. He is currently being held at the Grady County jail and the next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Family Deceased girl's parents open up about their loss

Kaeos's parents - Tasha Yates and Taranzo Pye - opened up about their grief at their daughter's death in an interview with KFOR. "Tell your kids you love them, do everything with them that you possibly can," Taranzo said. "Because you never know when they might be taken away from you." "My little soul is broken, my baby," said Tasha.

Controversy Anderson spent much of past 15 years in prison