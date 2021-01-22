Loon was a project under X, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., dedicated to exploring possibilities deemed too risky or unviable. The project became a separate company in 2018. Loon had intended to bring high-speed mobile internet access to the remotest parts of the world using balloons in the upper atmosphere. The project is now being shelved as a sustainable business model couldn't be developed.

Connected future Loon helped supplement cellular networks after natural calamities

Loon has been in development since 2013 and split into a separate company in 2018 as a part of the Other Bets unit. It provided Peruvians emergency internet access following an earthquake, while also delivering cellular connection to hurricane affected Puerto Ricans. The company also successfully connected Kenyans to the internet in a pilot project last year.

Deflated Loon grounded for lack of financial viability, among other reasons

In the last decade, internet availability in the world has gone up from 75 percent to 93 percent. This has solved the problem Loon project had set out to tackle. Those still not connected have almost no content online in their local language. Hence, Alphabet doesn't see a way to monetize the project in the long term in a sustainable and meaningful manner.

Stuff of legends Loon gave rise to other X projects in its wake

During its development, Loon helped advance many technologies such as data transmission using light, which is now its own X project called Taara. Loon also used the US government's weather data coupled with technological advancements to help its balloons ride wind currents longer. Its engineers documented use of deep learning so the balloons autonomously formed networks that thrived in challenging environments.

Quote CEO Alastair Westgarth on why Loon didn't work out

"We talk a lot about connecting the next billion users, but the reality is Loon has been chasing the hardest problem of all in connectivity - the last billion users," Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth quipped.

