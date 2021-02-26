A teacher's aide in Maryland, United States was seen masturbating during a Zoom call with eighth-graders. Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, has, however, contended he was unaware that his self-love session had been captured on the virtual call until being interviewed. Here are more details on this.

Details What is Schack's video all about?

A 13-second-long clip - that has since surfaced on social media - shows Schack gazing at his screen before standing up, taking a few steps away, and beginning to pleasure himself. His name had appeared on the screen as the host of the Zoom call. A few seconds after that, another name appeared replacing him as the moderator, reports say.

Defense I thought I was logged out, says Schack

Schack insists he thought that the online class had ended. "I thought I was logged out when class was over," he told the Bethesda Magazine. "I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That's my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that's just crazy behavior," he added.

Action He has been placed on an administrative leave

Schack, who has been associated with Montgomery County Public Schools for 21 years, also runs Pirate Magic - a business that throws "pirate parties" where he plays a character named "Captain Silly Bones." He said he has since been placed on an administrative leave. He insisted his actions were "just a mistake." "I am only human...It was my bad."

Details 'I'm not a pervert or anything like that'

District officials called Schack earlier this week to inform that he was being put on leave. "Maybe they were looking to see if I had any criminal misbehavior or anything like that," he said. Schack claims he was unaware of the footage until Wednesday. "I am not a pervert or anything like that, you know (sic)," he said.

Quote A district spokesperson confirmed probe against Schack