Ranbir was also considered for 'Delhi Belly,' reveals Abhinay Deo

The movie had to wait for at least nine months to get a theatrical release

Director Abhinay Deo has fond memories of working on his debut film Delhi Belly and remembers how actor Ranbir Kapoor was a strong contender for the lead role that was eventually played by Imran Khan in the movie, which completed a decade on Thursday. Delhi Belly featured Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur as three friends who become a gangster's target.

Surprised how 'Delhi Belly' still held my attention: Deo

Backed by Aamir Khan, the film became an instant hit with its irreverent and adult humor, unabashed profanity, and a catchy soundtrack by Ram Sampath. Abhinay said when he recently saw the film, he was surprised how Delhi Belly still held his attention.

I am emotionally attached to it: Deo

"My son was watching it about six months ago. I chanced upon it and sat with him. I enjoyed the film for the first time, possibly nine years after its release! I still ended up seeing all the flaws but what a ride," Deo said. "It was my first film. I am emotionally attached to it," the director told in an interview.

Ranbir's name had come up as the potential lead: Deo

While the film was a turning point for Imran Khan, who was going through a poor phase at the box office after his debut Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Deo said Ranbir's name had also come up in the discussion as the potential lead. Ranbir was one of the people we had spoken to at that stage. He had heard the script, he said.

Genuinely felt Ranbir was a strong contender: Deo

"We were looking at various people and genuinely felt Ranbir was a strong contender. But that didn't work out for various reasons," Deo said. The director said the film was made and cast in an extremely systematic manner, with auditions held for every part.

We decided to directly apply for an 'Adult' certificate: Deo

Delhi Belly was shot in 2009 and the team was ready with it by 2010. The movie had to wait for at least nine months to get a theatrical release as Aamir Khan wanted to first release his other productions. Deo said he and Aamir Khan decided to directly apply for an "Adult" certificate to avoid any hassle.

Even CBFC members were laughing during the screening: Deo

Deo said, "We were clear that this kind of film shouldn't be for anybody less than 18. That's the reason I feel the process became simpler. There were no cuts, alterations. Even the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) members were laughing during the screening."