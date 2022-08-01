Entertainment

Aamir Khan urges fans not to boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 01, 2022, 06:44 pm 3 min read

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit theaters on August 11. However, it has repeatedly been scorched by the fire of numerous controversies, with #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha becoming a Twitter trend. Now, Khan has defended LSC and urged viewers not to boycott it, saying he "loves India." This came after many netizens posted about boycotting it, claiming Khan doesn't like India.

Controversy #1 Why is the film being rejected before release?

Over the past few years, Bollywood remakes have earned a notorious, ill-famed reputation and are often labeled a "sub-par" or "lazy" attempt. Mr. Perfectionist wasn't spared from these throes of judgment either, and some fans said that they didn't expect the Lagaan actor to take this "lackluster" route of making remakes. Some cine-goers also opined that they will simply watch Forrest Gump instead.

Context Why does this story matter?

Laal Singh Chaddha—a remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump—will mark Khan's return to celluloid after four years. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan in 2018.

Moreover, this will be his third collaboration with Kapoor Khan; they have previously worked together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and 3 Idiots.

It will also mark Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's foray into Hindi cinema.

Controversry #2 The film's trailer divided netizens and how!

Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer was released on May 29 and completely divided the internet into two factions. While one section labeled it wholesome and heartwarming, the other wasn't pleased at all. Khan received backlash for repeating his expressions from his previous successes such as 3 Idiots, PK, and Dhoom 3. Meanwhile, some netizens also said they weren't interested in watching "seeing PK 2."

Appeal 'Please don't boycott the film,' appealed Khan

During a recent media interaction, Khan reacted to the immense trolling and boycott campaign against the film. He said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this [to boycott the film], in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India." Adding that it was not the case, Khan requested cinephiles not to "boycott the film."

Controversy #3 Khan and Kapoor Khan's past statements were dug up

Another reason that has encouraged people to trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha emanates from some controversial statements made by lead actors. Khan had once said that "there is a sense of insecurity in India," and his then-wife Kiran Rao even suggested moving abroad. Whereas Kapoor Khan, reacting to nepotism allegations, once remarked the audience wasn't being forced to watch their films. Will these statements impact LSC's performance?

Controversy #4 Khan is also accused of 'hurting religious sentiments'

Khan's has also been bashed for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, primarily through his film PK. To note, PK was a social satire that targeted the superstitious nature of Indians across faiths and religions. Khan had also once suggested that offering milk to Lord Shiva should be replaced with donating money to the impoverished—another remark that didn't go down well with the public.

Twitter Post One of the many tweets doing rounds on Twitter

Don't feel safe here then why release movie here? Go to your safe place as we know where you're heart lies#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/ezhxuttiEp — hindu_unnity (@hindu_unitty) August 1, 2022