'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer: Aamir Khan narrates a soulful journey

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 29, 2022, 09:57 pm 2 min read

The trailer for 'Laal SIngh Chaddha' is out!

Actor Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist strikes again with a delightful trailer for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha! As promised, the highly-anticipated trailer was released during the finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Khan himself presented the trailer to the audience present at the stadium. Here's what the trailer entailed.

Trailer Trailer introduces us to Laal, doting mother

The 2:45-minute-long trailer opens with Khan sitting in a train, dressed in simple clothes, a pink turban, and worn-out shoes. Next, a young Laal has to walk with the support of leg braces due to a disorder. The clip also introduces his loving and protective mom (Mona Singh). But soon, Laal leaves his leg braces behind and is also seen joining the Army.

Observations Film's trailer is delightful mix of love, heartbreak

The trailer further introduces Kareena Kapoor Khan's Roopa who is portrayed as Laal's childhood sweetheart. Within those two minutes and 45 seconds, the trailer makes you feel every bit of the happiness, hope, love, and heartbreak that the characters go through. The film's soulful song Kahani plays in the background, setting the tone for the heart-warming trailer.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

Remake Khan's film is the remake of 'Forrest Gump'

Khan's upcoming film is touted to be a landmark film in his career. Notably, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Moreover, the lead actors are sharing screen space once again after Talaash (2012). They will also sport four different looks in the movie, which reportedly begins in the 1970s and ends in the present time.

Cast Details about the film's cast and crew

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya, Sanjay Dutt, and Singh among others. The Advait Chandan directorial has been adapted to screen by Atul Kulkarni while Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao serve as its producers. The film's music has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty and Satyajit Pande has taken charge of the cinematography. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.