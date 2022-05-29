Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' enters Rs. 100cr club, third installment confirmed

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 29, 2022, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani continues to rule the theaters. The film has crossed the Rs. 100cr mark at the box office in just nine days of its release! It received a good response from the audience, bagging Rs. 14.11cr on its opening day and earning approximately Rs. 18.34cr on the second day. Read on for further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has successfully managed to surpass Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek which was released this Friday (May 27).

It has become only the third Bollywood film to join the Rs. 100 crore gang this year after Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs. 129cr) and The Kashmir Files (Rs. 252cr).

Meanwhile, after Dhaakad, Anek's screenings are now being canceled over a lack of audience.

Observation 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is expected to cross Rs. 150cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lead actor Aaryan recently shared a smiling photo of himself on Twitter to celebrate his film's Rs. 100cr success. The film reportedly added Rs. 11cr to its total on its second Saturday. As per Box Office India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's earnings currently stand at Rs. 107cr. Industry experts predict that the film will further cross the Rs. 150cr mark as well.

Tweet Here's what Taran Adarsh said about the film

Moreover, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to weigh in on the statistics. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri [Rs.] 6.52 cr, Sat [Rs.] 11.35 cr. Total: Rs. 109.92 cr. #India biz (sic)."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ytw6aTUP35 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2022

Announcement Makers confirm 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Meanwhile, following the continued success of the film, producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, confirmed that they will soon start working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time," the duo said during an interview with Pinkvilla.