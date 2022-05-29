Entertainment

Happy birthday, Pankaj Kapur! 5 of actor's finest works

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur turns 68 today. (Photo credit: Twitter/@DirectorsIFTDA)

Three-time National Film Award-winning thespian Pankaj Kapur is an undisputed Indian cinema stalwart. In a career spanning over four decades, he has consistently displayed his acting chops by getting into the skin of characters across genres and donning several hats, such as being a director and screenwriter. As Kapur celebrates his 68th birthday today, we take a look at five of his best works.

#1 'Office Office' (2001)

Kapur became a household name through the sitcom Office Office, which painted a moving portrait of the struggles of an average Indian while dealing with corrupt, lackadaisical government officials. Kapur's portrayal of Mussadil Lal helped cement the show as one of the first successful sitcoms on Indian television. He was joined by Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Hemant Pandey in this workplace comedy.

#2 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983)

The Kundan Shah directorial is one of those films that have received their well-deserved credit years, even decades, post-release. Although this black comedy film did not fare well at the box office, its biggest strength was the cast featuring Om Puri, Satish Kaushik, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. In this satirical take on rampant, all-pervasive Indian corruption, Kapur played Tarneja, a corrupt contractor.

#3 'Maqbool' (2004)

There are several reasons that make this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial illustrious. An adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth, it featured noted actors such as Tabu and Irrfan Khan, too. Kapur essayed the role of Jahangir Khan, a man capable of unflinching brutality toward his nemeses and unparalleled compassion toward his wife. His powerful performance won him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

#4 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' (1986)

Starring Kapur, Amrita Singh, and Anil Kapoor, this drama is a scathing social commentary on the Indian caste system. Kapur played Kallumal, a coal depot owner and the titular character's father. Interestingly, the veteran actor was all of 29 when he played this character. Speaking about the same, director Basu Chatterjee once said, "There are few actors as gifted and talented as Pankaj."

#5 'The Blue Umbrella' (2005)

Originally meant for kids but not necessarily restricted to them, this heartwarming film has been adapted from Ruskin Bond's namesake novel. The National School of Drama alumnus played Nandakishore Khatri under the direction of his frequent collaborator Bhardwaj. His scenes with child artist Shreya Sharma remain the fantasy film's standout factor, and the movie won the 2007 National Film Award for Best Children's Film.