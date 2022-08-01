Entertainment

'Vikrant Rona', 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Shamshera': Weekend box office collections

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Aug 01, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the weekend box office collection of the recent films.

Though it might not feel like it, we are already in the third quarter of 2022. While the box office has seen several megahit ventures this year, a new batch of films, including Vikrant Rona, Ek Villain Returns, and The Legend, hit the theaters last week. These arrived even as older films like Shamshera are struggling to survive in the theaters Here's a roundup.

Starting with The Kashmir Files, 2022 has seen numerous megahit ventures.

Pan-Indian releases like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 saw success not just in India but at the worldwide box office, too. Kamal Haasan's Vikram joined them in taking theaters back to the pre-pandemic glory.

So, it's important for fresh releases to maintain the success streak and keep up with the splendid BO numbers.

#1 'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep's multilingual drama Vikrant Rona has reportedly crossed Rs. 115-120cr worldwide in the first weekend itself, after earning Rs. 29cr on Sunday (Day 4). Made on a budget of Rs. 95cr, it was released on July 28 and has emerged as an eventful venture for makers. The Anup Bhandari-directed action-adventure film also stars Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

#2 'Ek Villain Returns'

Ek Villain Returns, which was released on Friday, has reportedly emerged as the 10th highest opening weekend grosser of 2022 among Hindi films. In three days, the film—starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria—has minted Rs. 23.54cr. On its opening day, the Mohit Suri directorial made Rs. 7.05cr, while on Saturday and Sunday, it fetched Rs. 7.47cr and Rs. 9.02cr, respectively.

#3 'The Legend'

Thanks to the hype, Saravanan Arul's debut film, The Legend, had a lot riding on it. Despite negative reviews, it is reportedly seeing a decent turnout at the theaters. It has so far collected Rs. 12.75cr worldwide. Releasing on Thursday, the film collected Rs. 6cr on its opening day. On the next three days, it earned Rs. 3.2cr, Rs. 1.75cr, and Rs. 1.8cr, respectively.

#4 'Shamshera'

On the other hand, Shamshera—which was released on July 22—is reportedly having a hard time at the box office. It was already struggling to attract audiences post-release and is facing competition from newer films like Vikrant Rona and Ek Villain Returns. Even after its second weekend, it has reportedly failed to touch the Rs. 50cr mark, collecting about Rs. 45cr worldwide until Day 10.