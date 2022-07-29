Entertainment

'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun is show-stealer in surprisingly entertaining thriller

'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun is show-stealer in surprisingly entertaining thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 29, 2022, 01:17 pm 4 min read

Mohit Suri's multistarrer 'Ek Villain Returns' hit the screens on Friday.

Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns arrived in theaters on Friday. It is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain. The film is headlined by Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. An entertaining, surprisingly wild ride, for the most part, it rises above its logical loopholes to deliver a story of toxic "love," "heartbreak," and revenge. Here's our complete review.

Plot The film's cynosure are two couples

The film follows Gautam (Kapoor), a spoiled brat born with a silver spoon, who falls for a singer, Aarvi (Sutaria). Their story is entwined with that of Rasika (Patani) and Bhairav (Abraham), another much in love couple pitted against the first one. Everyone seems to be a rebel with (or without) a cause in this story where there is more than meets the eye.

Positive #1 What makes the thriller worth watching?

Much like the first part, dull moments are few and far between here, too. Excellently executed thrillers are taut and expeditious and don't waste precious time with filler scenes, something one can see in Ek Villain Returns, too (mostly, if not always). Right from the get-go, it draws you in and quickly sets the wheels into motion by jumping straight into the narrative.

Positive #2 Well-timed twists and turns will keep you guessing throughout

The non-linear narrative architects momentum and encourages you to exploit your grey matter. This rapid, well-timed shift in perspectives helps the viewer construct their opinions, and events gradually stitch together to remove the veil of obscurity from the plot. It also throws curveballs at you, even on, nay, especially on occasions when you least expect it to. Suffice to say, my jaw dropped twice.

Loopholes Naturally, the film isn't sans its flaws

Patani and Abraham's romance is awkward, to say the least, considering she is 19 years his junior in real life! Unlike Kapoor and Sutaria's sizzling chemistry that seems believable, theirs seems a fabricated, manufactured romance that reeks of artificiality. Subtlety isn't Ek Villain Returns' strong suit, as it repeatedly jolts you with the reminder that the path ahead is laced with twists and turns.

Letdown It slightly runs out of fuel pre-climax

The film does nosedive a little after the interval and begins to flow in an unexpectedly different direction. The plot seems like it will completely give way, though the makers try to keep the suspense factor intact. Some scenes are also blatantly devoid of logic, to the point that they seem preposterous, unfathomable, and interrupt the narrative's otherwise gripping flow.

Performances Kapoor delivers knockout performance, Abraham disappoints

Kapoor is clearly several notches higher than his colleagues; from his arrogance to his cocksure audacity, he gets numerous expressions right. Minor spoiler, but Abraham makes his way into the story slightly late and seems to sleepwalk through most of his scenes. It's only in the action sequences later that he finally gets to flex his chiseled body and switch on his acting abilities.

Personal Patani does more than simply be an eye-candy

While Sutaria seems to have worked on her craft, her role is limited to performing a few times on the stage and looking ravishing. Patani, on the other hand, gets surprising meat and impresses in the sequences that necessitate her to become a femme fatale.

Verdict Watch 'Ek Villain Returns' this weekend!

The portrayal of jilted lovers will remind you of You's Joe Goldberg and for good reason. Ek Villain Returns also works due to its well-choreographed action sequences, especially when a metro train turns into a full-fledged battleground for the heroes. It is not a perfect film but isn't thankfully marred by its logical loopholes. Also, don't walk out before savoring that cameo! Verdict: 3/5.