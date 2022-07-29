Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kaduva': Amazon Prime Video bags streaming rights

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 29, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

'Kaduva' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

Malayalam film Kaduva starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles is set to get a digital release. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of the action drama and it will be available on the platform from August 4. Kaduva hit the big screens on July 7 and is arriving on the platform within a month of its theatrical premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kaduva marks the second theatrical outing of Sukumaran in 2022.

The first one was Jana Gana Mana co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu.

His film Bro Daddy co-starring Mohanlal was not premiered on the big screens and had a direct digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Since Sukumaran is one of the highly acclaimed actors, digital debuts of his films have always received the attention of his fans.

Twitter Post Take a look at Amazon Prime's announcement here

a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest 🐅#KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4@PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/BhHu11ZJnZ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 29, 2022

Collections How much did the film make at the box office?

The Malayalam drama reportedly minted Rs. 25.3cr at the box office. Made on an alleged budget of Rs. 15cr, the film's digital income would further add up to its revenue. So, it'll be safe to assume that Kaduva has been a profitable venture for its makers. The film revolves around a rubber farmer in Kerala's Kottayam and his rivalry with a local police officer.

Controversy Case filed against the film's digital outing

Meanwhile, the Shaji Kailas directorial received a fresh blow after one Jose Kuruvinakunnel moved the High Court seeking a ban on its OTT debut. Kuruvinakunnel alleged that the film is based on his life and its digital debut will defame him and his family. Based on an earlier complaint filed by Kuruvinakunnel, the makers changed Sukumaran's character's name from Kuruvachan to Kuryachan.

Information Other films of Sukumaran awaiting release this year

Separately, Sukumaran has two more films that are awaiting release. There's his movie Gold co-starring Nayanthara. It marks the come-back of director Alphonse Puthren famous for his Mollywood romantic drama Premam. Sukumaran also has a film titled Theerpu co-starring his brother and actor Indrajith Sukumaran. His other films Aadujeevitham, Kaapa, Kaaliyan, Tyson, and his directorial venture L2: Empuraan will be released in 2023.