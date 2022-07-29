Entertainment

'Blonde': All you need to know about Ana de Armas-starrer

Here's everything to know about Netflix's 'Blonde.'

Netflix's upcoming title Blonde directed by Andrew Dominik is a biographical drama starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. As the film's release date is around the corner, fans have been looking for updates to know more about the project. From its release date to its global premiere, here is everything you need to know about the movie.

Premiere Where and when to watch

The makers released its trailer on Thursday, which has amped up the anticipation of fans. The trailer hints that the film will be an intense drama portraying the agony that Monroe faced after she became a global icon, giving us glimpses of her mental breakdown. Blonde will be released on September 28 on Netflix without a prior premiere on the big screens.

Details What's the film all about

According to the makers and the promotional videos released so far, Blonde follows the life of Monroe and how she lived through her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane and traces her humongous rise to stardom. The film will also show her romantic relationships and encounters. Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams play pivotal roles in it.

Screening 'Blonde' to be screened at Venice Film Festival

Blonde made the headlines a couple of days back when it was announced that it is among the lineup of films to be screened at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. Other films part of the lineup are The Whale, Bones & All, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Cannes Cannes tried to slot 'Blonde' into 2022 lineup

Cannes Film Festival's chief Thierry Fremaux said previously that he had tried to add Blonde in Cannes' 2022 lineup. However, it did not happen as they were unable to reach a compromise with Netflix. Originals by the streamer haven't been screened at Cannes since 2017 due to the festival's rule that all films competing must have a theatrical release in France.