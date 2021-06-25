'Cold Case' taught us to work alongside COVID-19 protocols: Prithviraj

'Cold Case' premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 30 in more than 240 countries

The pandemic has left its effect on the entertainment industry and has led filmmakers to work around the restrictions to tell the stories, says Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shot for his upcoming film Cold Case during COVID-19. The offer for the Malayalam-language film Cold Case came to Sukumaran at a time when the country was already under coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.

COVID-19 protocols

The film was shot in Trivandrum and Varanasi

Sukumaran said after much contemplation the team of Cold Case decided to shoot in Trivandrum and Varanasi in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. "For the first time, everyone was masked. There was sanitization, regular testing on sets, etc. It is a film that taught us that it is possible to make cinema with COVID-19 protocols in place," the 38-year-old star said.

OTT

'Given the circumstances, OTT release is the right thing'

With theaters being shut in India due to COVID-19's second wave, the producers have been opting for the OTT release as the next best thing. Speaking on the matter, Sukumaran said, "It is not the time where I can tell my audience to go to theaters. That would not be a responsible statement right now. Given the circumstances, OTT is the way to go."

Cold Case

'Cold Case' is an investigative crime thriller laced with horror

A still from 'Cold Case'

The actor, best known for his Malayalam films such as Classmates, Vaasthavam, Indian Rupee, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Hindi film Aiyaa, described Cold Case, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak, as a hybrid genre film, which is an investigative crime thriller laced with elements of horror. The actor plays the character of a no-nonsense investigative officer in Cold Case.

Upcoming projects

Sukumaran's next directorial venture is with superstar Mohanlal

Cold Case is penned by Sreenath V Nath and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 30 in more than 240 countries. Meanwhile, Sukumaran recently announced his next directorial venture Bro Daddy with superstar Mohanlal. They had previously collaborated on the actor's directorial debut Lucifer in 2019. With Bro Daddy, the actor said his aim is to deliver an entertaining film amid grim times.