'Lagaan' turns 20, team reunites for Netflix India Youtube special

'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, the cast and crew of the period sports drama are coming together for a reunion special. The reunion titled Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream will soon start streaming on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the streamer said in a release on Tuesday.

Information

The film was produced by Aamir Khan

The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by actor Aamir Khan and released on June 15, 2001. The actor-producer, who also headlined the film, said, "The team broke backs while making Lagaan, but their hearts were full of joy."

Aamir Khan

'Grateful to all my fellow teammates, audience,' says Aamir

Aamir said, "I am so grateful to all my fellow travelers on this magical journey." "Starting with Ashu and his team of writers, the entire cast and crew, all our partners, our distributors, my seniors from the film industry who lent their wholehearted support, the exhibition sector, and most importantly, our audience, I can't thank all of you enough," he added.

Do you know?

'Lagaan' received an Academy Award nomination

Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Ashutosh said that it was his "ultimate dream" to create something which will linger in the audience's mind and Lagaan made that possible.

Ashutosh Gowariker

A story of people standing united against all odds: Ashutosh

Ashutosh said, "That it would be appreciated 20 years down the line is something that is unimaginable. It is overwhelming for me as well as the entire team of the film that this dream became a reality." "Lagaan is the story of people coming together and standing united against all odds," the director added.

Netflix

An 'honor' for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of 'Lagaan'

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said, "Lagaan is one of the most iconic creations of Indian cinema. It's an honor for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of Lagaan with the incredible team behind this film." "We're excited that this powerful and inspirational story continues to entertain audiences around the world with Netflix," Monica added.

Information

'Lagaan' featured a huge ensemble cast

The film also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Shrivallabh Vyas, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, AK Hangal, Amin Gazi among others.