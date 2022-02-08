Entertainment

5 top accolades received by Suriya-led 'Jai Bhim' so far

5 top accolades received by Suriya-led 'Jai Bhim' so far

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 08, 2022, 06:09 pm 3 min read

'Jai Bhim,' starring Suriya in the lead, was directed by TJ Gnanavel

The nominations for the Academy Awards 2022 will be announced on Tuesday evening and Indians have a special reason to keep an eye on it. Suriya-led Jai Bhim is one of the 276 films that stands a chance to get a nod at the prestigious award show. Before that happens, let us run through the five important achievements received by the social drama.

#1 Suriya, wife Jyothika got nominations at Global Community Oscar Awards

Suriya and wife Jyothika have received nominations at the Global Community Oscar Awards 2021, set to be held on February 19 in the USA. The award recognizes individuals who've made efforts to strengthen human communities and made an impact on global arena. Reports say the star couple got chosen for backing socially relevant films like Jai Bhim, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, and Soorarai Pottru.

#2 Bagged three awards at 9th Noida International Film Festival

At the Ninth Noida International Film festival, 2022, Jai Bhim received awards in three major categories. It won trophies for Best Film, Best Actor (Suriya), and Best Actress (Lijomol Jose). Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, CEO, 2D Entertainment, which has backed the film, shared the happy news on Twitter. The film festival was held last month. Its next edition will be conducted on January 22, 2023.

#3 Had entered the Golden Globes 2022 race

Last December, the film had entered the Golden Globes 2022 race under the category of Best Non-English Language Film. However, unfortunately, it could not make it to the last five nominated films. Along with the courtroom drama, the other submitted Indian films for the awards under that category were Bahattar Hoorain, Koozhangal (Pebbles), and Sardar Udham. Japan's Drive My Car emerged as the winner.

#4 It is the highest user rated movie on IMDb

Jai Bhim boasts a solid 9.3 rating on IMDb and is currently the highest user rated film on the platform. It is the first Indian film to achieve so. With such a boisterous rating, the film has surpassed the likes of Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. Jai Bhim is also the best-rated venture for Suriya. Sudha Kongara-directed Soorarai Pottru was the earlier one.

#5 Some scenes were played on Academy's YouTube channel

Some scenes of Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, were shown at the official YouTube channel of the Academy, becoming the first Tamil film to get such an honor. The video, lasting 12:47 minutes, is titled Scene At the Academy. The clip started with the introduction scene of the film. It then proceeded to Gnanavel, who explained the theme of the movie.