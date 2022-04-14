Entertainment

How much do Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt charge for movies?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 14, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

This is how much Ranbir and Alia charge for movies

The wedding rituals of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going underway currently and the craze around the event is off the charts. And why wouldn't it be so? Both the bride and groom are among the top stars we have in Bollywood right now, who lead major ventures profitably. So how much do they charge per movie? Let's see.

Kapoor (39) debuted in front of the camera with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar launched Bhatt (29) in a leading role in his superhit 2012 venture, Student of the Year.

Over the years, the stars have proved their acting mettle in hits like Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Sanju.

Naturally, they charge suitable remuneration.

Upcoming Bhatt charged Rs. 15 crore for 'Darlings'

Starting with Bhatt, the Highway star is the leading female actor right now, charging the highest along with Deepika Padukone, per reports. She apparently charged Rs. 15cr for Darlings. The Shah Rukh Khan-backed film was sold to Netflix for Rs. 80cr, which is one of the biggest deals for a female-led venture. Given Bhatt is co-producing, she must have earned accordingly from this deal.

Recent She apparently took home Rs. 20cr for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In the post-COVID-19 era, even proper masala films have also suffered at the box office. But Bhatt single-handedly carried her most recent solo release, Gangubai Kathiawadi like a boss. The grand period-set Bhansali directorial earned handsomely at the BO, and reports suggest the lead actor was paid even more substantially. Apparently, she took home Rs. 20cr for the job.

Rate Meanwhile, Kapoor apparently charged Rs. 60-70cr for 'Animal'

In a contrast, Kapoor hasn't had releases in the past four years. He has been busy with production for Brahmastra and has multiple projects in his kitty. What are his rates? The Wake Up Sid actor reportedly hiked his fees post the success of Sanju and now charges Rs. 60-70cr per film, India Today reports. This is how much he has charged for Animal.

Information Their net worth, brand endorsement fees

Kapoor had received Rs. 8L for Saawariya with which he bought a Hublot Mexican. He charges a stunning Rs. 5cr/brand endorsement, reports said. Meanwhile, Bhatt gets Rs. 1-2cr per day for endorsements. Her net worth is more than Rs. 517cr, while his is Rs. 322cr.