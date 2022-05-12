Sports

UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group acquires Abu Dhabi franchise

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

The Knight Riders Group has acquired its fourth T20 franchise (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

In a major development, the Knight Riders Group has acquired the Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE's newly-introduced six-team T20 league. The franchise has been renamed as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Notably, the Knight Riders Group, owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, as well as her husband Jay Mehta, now has four T20 franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Context Why does this story matter?

As stated, the Knight Riders Group has acquired its fourth T20 franchise.

The group established Kolkata Knight Riders, an active team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2008.

The Knight Riders Group, in 2015, bought a stake in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, Trinidad & Tobago (TKR).

Five years later (2020), they bought a stake in USA T20 Major League Cricket (MLC).

Statement Excited about becoming part of UAE's League: Shah Rukh Khan

"For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE," Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying in a statement. He added, "We are excited about becoming part of UAE's T20 League, which no doubt will become hugely successful."

Owners A look at other five firms

The Knight Riders Group has become the sixth franchise owner in the tournament. Other five firms to have bought a franchise are Adani Group (Indian infrastructure company), Capri Global (an India-based financial company), Lancer Capital (the owners of Manchester United Football Club), Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (owners of Mumbai Indians), and GMR Group (co-owners of Delhi Capitals).

Details Key details about the league

The inaugural edition of the UAE T20 League comprises six teams and 34 matches. It was scheduled to be held in February-March this year. The Emirates Cricket Board is confident of hosting the league in 2022 itself. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the UAE league could begin in June, after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL season (May 29).