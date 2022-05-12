Sports

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal beats Isner, set to face Shapovalov

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal beats Isner, set to face Shapovalov

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nadal claimed his 69th victory in Rome (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal humbled John Isner 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the ongoing Rome Masters on Wednesday. With a dominant win, the Spaniard improved his record to 69-7 in the Italian capital. Nadal is back to winning ways after losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. He will lock horns with Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the third round in Rome.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Nadal won a total of 58 points, while Isner claimed 10 winners in the match. The former won 71% (35/49) of service points and 49% (23/47) of return points. Notably, Nadal clinched four out of seven net points. He converted four out of six break points. Isner registered more unforced errors (4) than that of Nadal (3).

Information Nadal is 69-7 in Rome

Nadal won his 69th match at Rome Masters. He now owns a win-loss record of 69-7 in the tournament. The world number one is chasing his 11th title in Rome. The Spaniard has the most number of Rome Masters titles (10).

Form Nadal has been on a roll!

Nadal has been one of the most successful players on the ongoing ATP Tour. The Spaniard has a win-loss record of 22-2. Nadal has already won three titles this year, including his record-breaking 21st major at the Australian Open (also won in Acapulco and Melbourne). He lost the Indian Wells final to Taylor Fritz and Madrid Open quarter-final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Clash Nadal set to face Shapovalov

Nadal will next face 13th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the Rome Masters quarter-finals. Notably, the former has an opportunity to qualify for his record 100th Masters 1000 quarter-final. Nadal has a 4-1 lead over Shapovalov in the ATP head-to-head series. The Spaniard has won the last three matches against Shapovalov (2022 Australian Open, 2021 Rome Masters, 2019 Davis Cup Finals).

Title Nadal eyes his 37th Masters 1000 title

Nadal is in pursuit of claiming his 37th Masters 1000 title. He is only behind Novak Djokovic in terms of Masters 1000 titles (38). Earlier this year, Nadal became the first player to rack up his 400th win at this stage (403-84). He would want to extend his incredible run. Overall, Nadal is chasing his 92nd ATP men's singles title.