Sports

Stuttgart Open 2022: Swiatek downs Lys; Pliskova outweighs Kvitova

Stuttgart Open 2022: Swiatek downs Lys; Pliskova outweighs Kvitova

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022, 04:04 pm 3 min read

Iga Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing Stuttgart Open (Source: Twitter/@PorscheTennis)

World number one Iga Swiatek thrashed Germany's Eva Lys in the round of 16 to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing Stuttgart Open. The Polish player overcame the latter in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Notably, Switatek is enjoying a 29-3 record in wins this season. Meanwhile, Czech Karolina Pliskova beat her fellow countrywoman Petra Kvitova to advance to the round of 16. Here's more.

Stats Key stats of the match

World number one Swiatek smashed 18 winners to Lys's three. Swiatek also won 63% of her first-serve points. She smacked two aces to Lys's none. The latter was competing in her first-ever WTA main draw. Swiatek won a total of 61 points and 12 games. She is the first player to reach the quarter-finals in the ongoing Stuttgart Open.

Pliskova Pliskova overcomes Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5)

In what was a battle of the former champions, Karolina Pliskova edged past Petra Kvitova to advance to the round of 16 of the Stuttgart Open. Pliskova, who had won the tournament in 2018, dished out 28 winners and 14 aces. Post the win, Pliskova's head-to-head tally against Kvitova reads 2-3. Pliskova will next face Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova in the round of 16.

Swiatek Swiatek joins an elite company

As per Opta, 20-year-old Iga Swiatek is now the third-youngest player to win over 20 successive matches in the 2000s, only older than Venus Williams (35 wins in 2000) and Serena Williams (21 wins in 2002). As per WTA, Swiatek's 20-match win streak is the eighth-longest in this century. Also, she is three wins away from equaling four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka's tally.

Wins Swiatek notches 20 wins in a row

Swiatek edged past Eva Lys to stamp her 20th win in succession. As per WTA, Swiatek's win streak is the longest since Serene William's 28 consecutive wins between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open. Notably, thirteen of Swiatek's sets have been won in either 6-1 or 6-0 fashion. Also, her win streak is the eighth-longest in this century.

2022 A look at Swiatek's run in 2022

Swiatek now has a 29-3 record in terms of wins this season. She won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Open respectively. She had reached the semis of the Australian Open and Adelaide International 2 respectively. She was knocked out in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the semis of the 2022 Australian Open.

Information Pliskova to face Samsonova in round of 16

Pliskova has a 1-0 lead over Samsonova. The former had thrashed Samsonova in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in 2021 Wimbledon. Pliskova has a 2-3 record this season, Samsonova has won seven matches and lost as many. Samsonova lately beat France's Chloe Paquet 6-0, 6-0.