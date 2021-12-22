Sports Bencic, Jabeur test COVID-19 positive after playing in Abu Dhabi

Bencic, Jabeur test COVID-19 positive after playing in Abu Dhabi

Both Belinda Bencic and Ons were fully vaccinated.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and Tunisian's Ons Jabeur have contracted the coronavirus after participating in the Abu Dhabi exhibition. Bencic and Jabeur confirmed the news on Twitter. The development came a day after 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced he has tested positive for the deadly virus. Later, Nadal's coach Carlos Moya also confirmed that his COVID-19 test has returned positive.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Nadal, Bencic and Jabuer were in Abu Dhabi last week as they competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event. Emma Raducanu had also tested positive in the pre-event. With less than one month to go for the Australian Open, it remains to be seen how things pan out from here on. Players need to be more cautious as things progress.

Statement Jabeur issues a statement after testing positive

Jabeur replaced Raducanu in Abu Dhabi event

World number 10 Jabeur replaced Raducanu in the event after the British tennis star was forced to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test. In a statement, Jabeur revealed that she is "experiencing strong symptoms" despite taking both COVID-19 jabs. "I hope to overcome the virus quickly and get well soon," Jabeur added on Twitter. Jabeur is currently isolating in her native Tunisia.

Statement Bencic's statement after contracting the virus

"Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," Bencic said. "While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period," she added. She is currently in self-isolation.

Details Key details about the Australian Open

Australian Open is slated to start on Jan 17

The 110th edition of the Australian Open is scheduled to start on January 17, 2022. The summit clash will be played on January 30. It will take place at Melbourne Park. The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2022 in India. The live-streaming of the first major Slam of the year is available on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).