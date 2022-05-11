Sports

Rome Masters: Novak Djokovic defeats Karatsev, claims his 60th win

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Djokovic eyes his 38th Masters 1000 title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number one, Novak Djokovic, humbled Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at the Rome Masters on Tuesday. The five-time champion broke Karatsev's serve four times en route to his 60th victory in Rome. Djokovic continues his bid to retain his number one ranking. The Serbian will face either Laslo Djere or Stan Wawrinka in the third round.

Stats Here are the stats from the match

Djokovic won a total of 67 points, while Karatsev claimed 19 winners in the match. The former won 71% (36/51) of service points and 49% (31/63) of return points. Notably, Djokovic clinched eight out of nine net points. Karatsev saved six out of 10 break points. He registered more unforced errors (4) than that of Djokovic (3).

Information Djokovic won his 60th match at Rome Masters

Djokovic won his 60th match at Rome Masters. He now owns a win-loss record of 60-10 in the tournament. The world number one is chasing his sixth title in Rome. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal leads the tally with 10 titles.

Masters 1000 Djokovic eyes 38th Masters 1000 title

Djokovic aims to secure a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title. He has one more title than Nadal (36) at the moment. Earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia quashed Djokovic's bid of winning the Madrid Open, another prestigious Masters 1000 event. The youngster defeated Djokovic in the semi-final and went on to win the tournament. Alcaraz thrashed Alexander Zverev in the final.

Do you know? How can Djokovic retain his top spot (ATP Rankings)?

Djokovic needs to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Rome Masters in order to retain his number one ranking. Otherwise, his rival Daniil Medvedev will take over the spot. In February this year, the latter surpassed Djokovic, who held the top spot for 361 weeks.

Next Djokovic to face either Djere or Wawrinka

Djokovic will next face either Serbia's Laslo Djere or former world number three Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The duo will clash at Pietrangeli tonight. Djokovic beat Djere in their only match earlier this year, in Serbia. Meanwhile, Djokovic has a healthy lead over Wawrinka in the head-to-head series. Although the Serbian leads 19-6, he lost the last two matches to Wawrinka.