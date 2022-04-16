Sports

Monte-Carlo Masters: Tsitsipas beats Schwartzman, will face Zverev in semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2022, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Tsitsipas defeated 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the quarter-final (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Diego Schwartzman to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The former resurrected from 0-4 down in the deciding set to defeat Schwartzman 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. Defending champion Tsitsipas is vying to retain his title, having claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 at the event in 2021. Schwartzman could have qualified for his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Tsitsipas triumphed after two hours and 45 minutes. The Greek won a total of 104 points and 34 winners in the match. He clinched 60% (61/102) of service points and 44% (43/98) of return points. His opponent Schwartzman won 75% (15/20) of net points. Interestingly, Tsitsipas recorded more unforced errors (43) than Schwartzman in the match.

Statement 'Tried to stay in the match', says Tsitsipas

"There was a moment in the match where I felt what I was doing wasn't working. He had a massive lead and momentum in what he was trying to do. I just tried to stay in the match as much as I could. I wasn't expecting much at that point being a double break down," Tsitsipas said after the match.

Information What about the head-to-head record?

After the win, Tsitsipas has leveled his ATP head-to-head series with Schwartzman 2-2. Earlier this year, the latter had beaten Tsitsipas a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 at the ATP Cup in Australia. In 2017, Schwartzman won the first-ever ATP encounter between the two (Antwerp, Belgium).

Monte-Carlo Tsitsipas has dropped only one set

Tsitsipas has dropped only one set in the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters so far. He claimed straight-set wins against Fabio Fognini and Laslo Dere in the first two rounds, respectively. Tsitsipas then defeated Diego Schwartzman in three sets. The former is in pursuit of winning his first title since he was crowned champion in Monte Carlo last year.

Information Tsitsipas is 20-7 in the season

Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 20-7 in the ongoing season. Before the Monte-Carlo Masters, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Masters. Earlier this year, the former reached the final in Rotterdam. Tsitsipas lost to Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Semis Tsitsipas will face Zverev in the semi-final

Tsitsipas will face arch-rival Alexander Zverev in the Monte-Carlo semi-finals. The latter overcame Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5) in his quarter-final clash. Like Tsitsipas, Zverev has also lost only one set in the tournament so far. As of now, the Greek enjoys a 6-3 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Zverev won the last encounter between the two (2021 Cincinnati Masters).