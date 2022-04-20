Sports

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announces first pregnancy

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announces first pregnancy

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 20, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes are ready to be parents

Maria Sharapova is pregnant! On her 35th birthday that falls on April 19, the five-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram and shared the good news in a humorous manner. "Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," her funny caption read. This is the first pregnancy for Sharapova and her fiance, British businessman Alexander Gilkes. Congratulations to the couple!

Post Congratulatory messages started pouring in

Along with the caption, Sharapova posted a smiling picture of herself on a beach, with her baby bump in full display. As soon as this pregnancy news surfaced, fans of the former tennis star were quick to pour in their congratulations and best wishes. To note, Sharapova retired from the game in February 2020 and announced her engagement to Gilkes in December that year.

Recap Sharapova and her Grand Slam haul

Sharapova is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam. She won her first Grand Slam against ace tennis player Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2004. Two years later, she grabbed her maiden US Open title. This huge victory was followed by the 2008 Australian Open crown. Her French Open wins in 2012 and 2014 rounded up her Grand Slam haul.

Details Timeline of Sharapova, Gilkes's relationship

Sharapova and Gilkes started dating in 2018. As a couple, they made their major public appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Reports said that Gilkes (42) proposed to Sharapova with a stunning £300,000 (over Rs. 2 crore) diamond ring. "I said yes from the first day we met...This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa," is how she had shared the news on Instagram.

Information Gilkes is connected to the British Royal family

Gilkes had said, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you." An art dealer, he's New York's one of the best-connected Britons. His ex-wife Misha Nonoo is a friend of former actor Meghan Markle, while Gilkes and Prince William are friends since their Eton College days.