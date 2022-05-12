Sports

Inter beat Juventus 4-2 in Coppa Italia final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 12, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia (Photo credit: Twitter@Inter_en)

Inter Milan sealed a comprehensive 4-2 win over Juventus to win the Coppa Italia. This is their first Coppa Italia honor since 2011. Hakan Calhanoglu's 80th-minute penalty saw the match enter extra time as Ivan Perisic scored twice in three minutes to help his side win. Inter lifted the Coppa Italia for the eighth time. Here's more..

Win Inter comeback to claim a sound win

Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after six minutes. Juventus then scored twice in quick succession in the second half through Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic. However, Lautaro Martinez was brought down and Calhanoglu converted the 80th-minute penalty which forced extra time. Perisic scored his first via a penalty before curling in a superb strike to score the fourth.

Inter 8th Coppa Italia honor for Inter

Inter have won their eighth Coppa Italia title. This is their first Coppa Italia since 2010-11, overtaking Lazio (7). Juventus (14) and Roma (9) have won more honors. As per Opta, Inter have scored two goals in an Italian Cup final extra-time for the first time since Vicenza in 1997 against Napoli. This was the 14th Coppa Italia final for Inter (W7 L7).

Records More records for Inter

As per Opta, Nicolo Barella scored the fastest goal in a Coppa Italia final (6 mins) since Stefan Radu (4 mins), who had scored against Juventus on May 25, 2015. After a 10-year trophy drought, Inter Milan have now won all three Italian domestic trophies in the last one year. They won the Serie A (2020-21), Supercoppa Italiana (2021), and Coppa Italia (2022).

Do you know? Notable numbers for Perisic

In 252 matches, Perisic has scored 54 goals for Inter in all competitions. In the 2021-22 season, the Croatian international has nine goals in 47 games. Perisic won his third trophy with Inter and 10th overall in club career.