Champions League, Real stun Chelsea to reach semis: Records broken

Apr 13, 2022

Holders Chelsea were ousted by Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Real came from behind in their quarter-final second-leg clash to progress 5-4 on aggregate. Coming into this game with a 3-1 defeat suffered earlier at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel's men went 3-0 ahead. However, Rodrygo scored at the death before Karim Benzema helped Real make it through. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Mount scored the opener after blasting the ball into net from from Werner's flick. Keeping the lead until half-time, Rudiger put Chelsea ahead from a precise cross from Mount. Marcos Alonso had his goal ruled out for offside by VAR but Werner scored moments later. Five minutes later, Rodrygo pulled Real level on aggregate. The match headed into extra-time post the 4-4 aggregate score.

Information Benzema scores to help Real win on aggregate

Benzema scored his fourth goal against Chelsea in the two-legged quarter-finals tie to put Real back in front (5-4 on aggregate). Vinicius Junior assisted Benzema from the left flank. It was Vinicius' sixth Champions League assist this season.

Champions League classic



⏰1⃣5⃣⚽️ Mount (agg: 2-3)

⏰5⃣1⃣⚽️ Rüdiger (agg: 3-3)

⏰7⃣5⃣⚽️ Werner (agg: 3-4)

⏰8⃣0⃣⚽️ Rodrygo (agg: 4-4)

⏰1⃣5⃣⚽️ Mount (agg: 2-3)
⏰5⃣1⃣⚽️ Rüdiger (agg: 3-3)
⏰7⃣5⃣⚽️ Werner (agg: 3-4)
⏰8⃣0⃣⚽️ Rodrygo (agg: 4-4)
⏰9⃣6⃣⚽️ Benzema (agg: 5-4)

Mount Mount slams these records

As per Opta, Mount (20 goals and 22 assists) is one of just two Englishmen to register 20+ goals and 20+ assists for a Premier League side in all competitions since the start of last season alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane. Mount is also just the third Englishman to score a Champions League goal against Real at the Bernabeu, after Alan Smith and Danny Welbeck.

Werner Notable numbers for Werner

Werner has scored more goals in the Champions League (4) than he has in the Premier League (3) this season. Werner has raced to 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has 22 goals in total for the Blues. Werner now has 15 Champions League goals, steering clear of Miroslav Klose (14).

Duo Mount and Werner equal this record

Mount netted his 11th goal this season for Chelsea. This was his first in the UCL. Mount and Werner both scored and assisted for Chelsea. As per Opta, this is the first time two different players have done so in a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid since November 2007 (Markus Rosenberg and Boubacar Sanogo for Werder Bremen).

Benzema Benzema races to 12 Champions League goals this season

Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the first leg, put Real ahead in the first half of extra-time. He has raced to 83 Champions League goals. Benzema has now scored in seven of his last eight UCL games. He has scored 12 goals in the UCL this season. Benzema has 38 goals for Real this season. Overall, he has scored 317 goals for Real.

Villarreal Villarreal eliminate Bayern

Europa League champions Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. Villarreal came into this game with a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 52nd minute for Bayern and get them back in the tie. However. Samuel Chukwueze scored at the death for the Spanish side to see them go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Twitter Post A second UCL semi-final for Villarreal

Villarreal are through to the Champions League semi-finals for the second time 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/rj9gVzKqHA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 12, 2022