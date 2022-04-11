Sports

Premier League: Manchester City, Liverpool play out thrilling draw

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Liverpool are one point behind Manchester City (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City made a stunning comeback against Liverpool to secure a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. Notably, all four goals came in the first 46 minutes, with Sadio Mane rescuing Liverpool. Diogo Jota, Kevin de Bruyne, and Gabriel Jesus were the other goal-scorers. City still top the points table (74) and are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool (73).

Match How did the match pan out?

Kevin De Bruyne put City in the driving seat with his long-range goal. Liverpool bounced back with an equalizer after 13 minutes. Diogo Jota found the net, outfoxing City goalkeeper Ederson. City regained their lead in the 37th minute, with Jesus making the most of Joao Cancelo's cross. Liverpool restored parity 48 seconds into the second half as Mohamed Salah set up Mane.

Encounter 50th Premier League match between City and Liverpool

This was the 50th encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. The defending champions now lead with a win-loss record of 20-18. Meanwhile, the top two sides have now played a total of 12 draws. The match at the Etihad Stadium was a repeat of the league fixture between the two sides in October 2021 (drawn 2-2).

Information A first for Man City!

De Bruyne drew first blood for City in the fifth minute. As per Opta, it was the first such instance of Manchester City scoring first and not winning a Premier League match this season. Before this game, they had won all 22 games, scoring first.

Information Jesus and Jota continue their streak

Both Jesus and Jota continued their streak in Premier League. They have never lost a match in the top-flight league when they scored. Jota now has a streak of 33 unbeaten matches, while Jesus extends his streak to 45.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Liverpool were trailing 2-1 at the halftime. This has happened for the first time in the ongoing Premier League season. Since the start of 2018/19, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted in 44 Premier League goals, more than any other player. As per Opta, he has now set up at least one goal against all other 19 Premier League sides.