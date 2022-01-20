Premier League, Manchester United 3-1 Brentford: List of records broken

Manchester United returned back to winning ways after overcoming Brentford 3-1 in a crucial Premier League encounter. United were dismal in the first half and were lucky to not go down by a goal or two. David de Gea kept United in the game with his terrific saves. In the second half, United were much better and went on to change the complexion.

United were questionable in the first half and they could have been punished.

Time and time again, De Gea has stood tall, making quality saves.

Ralf Rangnick's men papered the cracks in a much better show post half-time.

However, United need to step up and improve as a side.

They will need more control and win second balls.

The defensive shape needs improvement too.

BREMUN United step up after a poor first half

Brentford dominated against a disjointed United side in the opening 45 minutes. Spain's De Gea made key saves from Mathias Jensen and the Bees spurned other big chances too. After the break, United saw Anthony Elanga score a header. Cristiano Ronaldo's chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second for Mason Greenwood. Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the third before Brentford pulled one back.

Fred Notable feats achieved by Fred

Fred has been involved in four goals in his last seven Premier League games United (1 goal, 3 assists). As per Opta, this is as many he had in his first 86 appearances in the competition (3 goals, 1 assist). Fred has also assisted in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Information United become the first side with this tally

As per Opta, Manchester United have won their 300th Premier League away game. They are the first team to reach the milestone in the competition: 300 - Manchester United, 259 - Chelsea, 246 - Arsenal, 239 - Liverpool, and 188 - Manchester City.

Fernandes Fernandes impresses for United

Fernandes was brilliant for United, setting up two goals. The versatile mid-fielder has raced to 24 assists in the Premier League. The Portuguese mid-fielder has seven goals and five assists this season in the league. He now has the most goal involvements for United (12) in the PL, surpassing Ronaldo (11). Overall, he has been involved in 57 PL goals (G33 A24).

Feats Other notable feats achieved in this match

As per Squawka Football, United are now unbeaten in their last 13 away games in London. As per Statman Dave, Diogo Dalot made 16 ball recoveries versus Brentford, the most by any player on the pitch. Rashford netted his third PL goal this season. Notably, all these goals have come away from home. Greenwood netted his 35th goal in all competitions for United.

