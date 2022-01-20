Premier League, Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-2: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Spurs won late against Leicester (Photo credit: @premierleague)

Tottenham snatched a late win by scoring two injury-time goals to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. Steven Bergwijn helped Tottenham fight back from 2-1 down to earn his side a thrilling finish at the King Power Stadium. Spurs are unbeaten in nine league games under Antonio Conte, who took over the club in November 2021. Here's more.

LEITOT A dramatic win for Spurs

(Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Patson Daka fired home Leicester's first goal in the 24th minute with a clinical finish. Harry Kane equalized before half-time after having earlier seen a shot get cleared off the line, besides one hitting the crossbar. James Maddison scored the second for Leicester in the 76th minute. With little time left, Leicester were on the cusp of victory. However, Bergwijn had other ideas.

Context Why does it matter?

The three points from jaws of defeat will be massive for Spurs going forward.

They are in a strong position to fight for the top four.

Credit goes to Spurs for believing in themselves and this was another game where they won late on.

Antonio Conte has been superb so far and he will be crucial in helping his side move forward.

Duo Daka and Maddison impress for the Foxes

(Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Daka has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for the Foxes. Only Jamie Vardy (11) has netted more. Daka has now been directly involved in four goals in his three Premier League starts (2 goals, 2 assists). As per Opta, Maddison has been directly involved in 13 goals (8 goals, 5 assists) across his last 11 appearances for Leicester in all competitions.

Do you know? Spurs better City's record

Tottenham went on to defeat Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds. They have overtaken Manchester City's 3-2 win over QPR in May 2012 in terms of a late win (91:14) by a side trailing in the Premier League.

Twitter Post Goals galore!

Since @LCFC returned to the #PL in 2014, their 15 meetings with Spurs have produced 59 goals – Arsenal vs Liverpool (62) is the only fixture to have seen more goals in this time 💥#LEITOT pic.twitter.com/EUzT7IhF9m — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2022