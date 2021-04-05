Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 11:24 am

Newcastle United earned a valuable point against visitors Tottenham in the Premier League. Trailing 1-2 despite taking the lead, Arsenal's on-loan youngster Joe Willock scored the important equalizer for the Magpies. Newcastle, who have won just two of their past 19 Premier League games, remain 17th. However, they have a three-point advantage over Fulham. Here we present the records broken.

NEWTOT How did the match pan out?

Newcastle took the lead when Joelinton slotted home a lovely threaded pass from Sean Longstaff. This happened after Spurs were guilty of overplaying at the back. Spurs responded within 90 seconds as the hosts failed to clear which led to an alert Harry Kane equalizing. Kane scored the second minutes later after a reverse pass from Tanguy Ndombele. Willock got Newcastle back on level terms.

Spurs Unwanted numbers for Tottenham

Tottenham have dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle this season. As per Opta, this is their most in a season against a single side since also dropping four versus Arsenal and West Brom in 2015-16. Spurs have failed to win six Premier League games this season in which they led at half-time, the most of any side.

Opta stats Notable numbers for Newcastle United

Newcastle have drawn three consecutive Premier League games at St James' Park for the first time since another three-game run in December 2017-January 2018. Newcastle had 17 shots from inside the box. This is their most in a Premier League game since recording 23 such efforts against Huddersfield Town in February 2019 under former boss Rafael Benitez.

Harry Kane Brilliant Kane registers these feats

Harry Kane now has 19 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Kane has netted 29 goals in 41 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season. Kane has equaled Jermain Defoe's Premier League tally of 162 goals. The England international has scored 217 goals in 328 appearances for Tottenham across competitions.

Twitter Post Kane has 84 away Premier League goals