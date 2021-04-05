Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 10:02 am

A late winner by striker Mason Greenwood powered Manchester United to victory against Brighton in Premier League. Marcus Rashford also scored as the hosts came from behind, and won 2-1. The result left second-placed United on 60 points, 14 behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Brighton stayed 16th on 32 points, six points above the relegation zone. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Former United striker Danny Welbeck handed Brighton an early lead by scoring in the 13th minute. The likes of Lewis Dunk and Jakub Moder also came close to scoring for Brighton, however, they failed to execute. In the second half, Rashford restored parity with a clinical side-footed finish into the far corner. Meanwhile, Greenwood fired the winner for United (83').

Players Former United player Welbeck scores against them

As per Opta, this is the first season to see two former Manchester United players score against them in the Premier League (Wilfried Zaha and Danny Welbeck) since 1997-98, when Dion Dublin and Mark Hughes did so. Notably, Welbeck has become the first player to score as many as three Premier League goals against Manchester United after leaving the club.

Duo Greenwood, Rashford script these feats

The 19-year-old Greenwood scored the all-important winner in the game against Brighton. Notably, only Wayne Rooney (15) and Rashford (13) have managed to score more Premier League goals as a teenager for Manchester United than Greenwood (12). Meanwhile, Rashford has only scored more Premier League goals against Leicester (5) than he has against Brighton (4).

Records A look at the other records