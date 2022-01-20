India U-19 beat Ireland to progress to World Cup quarter-finals

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 20, 2022, 11:43 am 3 min read

India humbled Ireland in second Group B match (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

India Under-19 team defeated Ireland U-19 by 174 runs in a Group B match to progress to the Super League quarter-finals stage of the ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. This marked India's second successive win in the tournament as they hammered South Africa U-19 in the series opener. India will next take on Uganda on Saturday in their last group match.

Context Why does it matter?

This was an important victory for India, especially considering the number of players they missed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

India's captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed sit out from the game after contracting the virus.

In their absence, Nishant Sindhu was handed the captaincy reins.

Despite the depleted squad, India put up an all-round display to humble Ireland.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Batting first, India posted a respectable total of 307/5 in 50 overs. Harnoor Singh (88) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) starred with the bat for India. Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar also made valuable contributions of 42 and 39 runs respectively. Muzamil Sherzad claimed three wickets. In reply, Ireland managed 133/10 in 39 overs. Aneeshwar Gautam, Garv Sangwan, and Kaushal Tambe took two wickets each.

Statement Nishant Sindhu on India's victory

After India's thumping win, stand-in skipper Sindhu said he is delighted with the outcome. "It was great to see everyone sticking to their roles and plans. We had to focus early, had to keep those things (COVID-19 outbreak) out of the mind and the boys responded well. Support staff are doing a great job in backing us," he said at the post-match presentation.

Standings India's standing in Group B

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

India are leading Group B with four points from two games (NRR: +2.190). They have one match in hand. The second spot in the list is reserved by South Africa with two points from as many games. Ireland are occupying the third spot with two points due to an inferior run rate than SA. Uganda U-19 are yet to open their account.

Result Australia humble Scotland

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Australia Under-19 defeated Scotland in a Group D match to keep the playoff hope alive. Batting first, riding on the fifties from Charlie Tear (54) and Tomas Mackintosh (54) Scotland scored 237/8 in 50 overs. William Salzmann and Aidan Cahill took two wickets each. In reply, Australia won the match in 39.5 overs with seven wickets to spare. Teague Wyllie was unbeaten on 101.

Fixtures Upcoming games in the U-19 WC

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago. Bangladesh will cross swords with Canada at the Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis. England will be up against the United Arab Emirates at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis. All three games are slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.