South Africa beat India in first ODI: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 10:00 pm 4 min read

The Indian cricket team lost against South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. With this win, SA have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Batting first, South Africa posted a challenging 296/4 in 50 overs. Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) stood tall. In response, India failed to chase down the target.

Context Why does it matter?

This was another example of India's poor middle-order.

Even the change of format hasn't helped the side.

We saw India's middle-order struggle in the Test series and tonight a similar pattern followed.

India were going strong at one stage but lost their way.

Credit should go to SA for being excellent across all departments.

The batting by Bavuma and Rassie was exceptional.

1st ODI How did the match pan out?

SA were reduced to 68/3 before they bounced back. Bavuma and Rassie added a sensational 204-run stand with both players hitting centuries. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bowled well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur offered no substance and leaked runs. In response, India lost KL Rahul (12) early on before Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli added 92 runs. The visitors faltered thereafter.

Duo Second century each for Bavuma and Rassie

Bavuma made use of his form, playing a patient knock and rotating the strike well. He scored 110 from 143 deliveries, hitting eight fours. The right-handed batter brought up his second ODI century. He has gone past 600 career ODI runs (609) at 55.36. Meanwhile, Rassie continued his excellent run in ODIs, getting to 1,178 runs at 73.62. He smashed his second ODI ton.

Records Records scripted by Bavuma and Rassie

As per statistician Umang Pabari, Bavuma is the fifth Proteas skipper to smash a century in ODIs versus India after AB de Villiers (4), Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, and Faf du Plessis. This is the third instance of two SA players scoring a century in the same ODI at home against India after Quinton de Kock/Hasim Amla (Durban, 2013), and de Kock/ABD (Centurion, 2013).

Partnership A record stand for Bavuma and Rassie

Bavuma and Rassie have added the highest fourth-wicket stand for SA against India in ODIs. They surpassed the tally of de Kock and ABD, who had added 171 runs in Centurion back in 2013. They have also added the second-highest stand for any wicket for SA versus India. This was the second instance where a South African pair scored a 200-plus stand.

Do you know? Second-highest 4th wicket partnership versus India in ODIs

Bavuma and Rassie have also added the second-best stand for the fourth wicket in ODIs versus India. The best partnership record for the fourth wicket against India is held by Pakistan duo Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Yousuf (206 runs in Centurion, 2009).

Rassie Rassie smashes these ODI records against India

Rassie (129*) has the third-highest individual score at the Boland Park in Paarl. ABD tops the show with his 176-run knock versus Bangladesh in 2017. Sachin Tendulkar follows suit with his 146 versus Kenya in 2001. As per Cricbuzz, Rassie has posted the second-highest score against India while batting at number five or below. Angelo Mathews (139* in Ranchi, 2014) tops the mark.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for JB and Thakur

Bumrah (2/48) was pick of the bowlers. JB has now got to 110 ODI scalps at 25.30. He has equaled the tally of Yuvraj Singh in terms of ODI scalps for India. Meanwhile, Shardul disappointed with an economy rate of 7.20. As per Cricbuzz, this is the 11th time in his last 12 ODIs in which Thakur has conceded at a rate of six-plus.

Kohli Notable records scripted by Kohli

Kohli (5,108) has now surpassed Tendulkar (5,065) in terms of ODI runs at away venues. The 33-year-old Kohli has also surpassed 1,300 runs versus SA in ODIs (1,338). He hit his seventh fifty versus SA. Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid (1,309) and Sourav Ganguly (1,313) in terms of ODI runs versus SA. He hit his 63rd fifty and now has 12,220 runs at 59.03.

Information ODIs: Kohli continues good form on SA soil

Kohli has now scored four fifty-plus scores in his last seven innings on South African soil. His scores read as 112(119), 46*(50), 160*(159), 75(83), 36(54), 129*(96), and 51(63). He has amassed 609 runs at an average of 152.25.

Dhawan Dhawan does well for Team India

Senior Indian opener Dhawan played well for his 84-ball 79. The southpaw hit 10 fours before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Dhawan slammed his 34th ODI fifty, besdies a fifth versus SA. He has now raced to 6,184 runs in ODIs at 45.80. Dhawan also surpassed the 800-run mark against SA. He has piled up 877 runs at 51.58.

H2H record SA flex their muscles versus India

South Africa and India have played 85 ODI matches to date. The Proteas have managed to win 47 games. India have pocketed 35 wins. Three games did not have a result. On South African soil, the two sides have played 35 ODIs. SA have pocketed 23 wins, India have won 10. Two matches didn't have a result.