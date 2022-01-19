Maxwell posts highest score in BBL as Stars beat Hurricanes

Swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday scripted history by smashing the highest individual score in the Big Bash League (BBL) history. He racked up 154* runs off 64 balls as Melbourne Stars posted a mammoth total of 273/2 in 20 overs in front of Hobart Hurricanes. In response, Hurricanes managed 167/6 and conceded the match by 106 runs. Here are more details.

Riding on Maxwell's all-out assault, Stars registered several records.

However, they peaked a bit late in the tournament and missed out on the playoff berth by one point.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Stars' squad also hampered their chances this season.

Hurricanes, meanwhile, treated this game as a practice match, resting several members of their squad ahead of Friday's eliminator against Adelaide Strikers.

Maxwell posts highest score in BBL

Wednesday's match between Stars and Hurricanes was completely dominated by Maxwell. He was at his best, smashing the opposition bowlers all over the park to post the highest individual score in BBL. Maxwell's 154 runs knock was laced with 22 boundaries and four sixes. Maxwell surpassed team-mate Marcus Stoinis' tally, who had racked up 147* against Sydney Sixers in 2020.

How the match panned out?

Riding on Maxwell's exploits, Melbourne scored 273/2 in the first innings. Stoinis also scored an unbeaten 75 runs off 31 balls at a staggering strike rate of 241.94. Jordan Thompson and Josh Kann picked one wicket each. In reply, Hobart Hurricanes scored 167/6. Ben McDermott top scored with 55 runs. Short was unbeaten on 40. Brody Couch picked three wickets while conceding 30 runs.

Highest team total in BBL history

Stars' 273/2 against Hurricanes is the highest team total in the history of BBL. The second spot is held by Sydney Thunders (232/5 versus Sydney Sixers in 2021). Hobart Hurricanes' 223/8 against Melbourne Renegades in 2017 is the third-highest score.

Other records scripted in the match

Maxwell got to his hundred in just 41 balls. He is now the second-fastest to hit a hundred in the history of the Big Bash League. Craig Simmons holds the record (39 balls). Meanwhile, the Stars have scored the third-highest total in T20 history. The top two scores posted are: Afghanistan 278/3 vs Ireland, February 2019 and Czech Republic 278/4 vs Turkey, August 2019

Glenn Maxwell in BBL

Maxwell played 13 games in BBL 2021-22 and scored 468 runs at 42.55. He smashed two hundreds with his highest score of 154*. Overall, he has played 100 games in the BBL and amassed 2,673 runs at an impressive strike rate of 150.85. He averages 33.84 and has scored 18 fifties and two hundreds. He has also claimed 37 wickets.