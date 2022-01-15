India avoid sanctions for DRS outburst in Cape Town Test

India avoid sanctions for DRS outburst in Cape Town Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 15, 2022, 01:07 pm 3 min read

No charges against India for DRS bust-up (Photo Credit: Twitter/@imvkohli)

The Indian cricket team has managed to avoid getting sanctioned for its on-field outburst about a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) settlement involving South African skipper Dean Elgar on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test. According to Cricbuzz, the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft spoke to Team India about its code of conduct and issued caution going forward.

Context Why does it matter?

The incident took place in the final hour of Day 3 when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar in front of the wicket.

India appealed and umpire Marais Erasmus ruled him out for lbw.

Elgar went upstairs and was given a reprieve as the ball-tracking device showed the trajectory of the ball going above the wickets.

The ball projection took everyone by surprise, including Erasmus.

Details What happened next?

After the decision was overturned, umpire Erasmus was seen shaking his head in disbelief. "That is impossible," he said. Ashwin was the next to react, asking broadcasters to find better ways to help SA by taking a dig at the ball-tracking technology. "You should surely find better ways to win Supersport," Ashwin said. Another fielder chipped in, saying, "Making the sport look bad now."

Words A furious Virat Kohli was seen ranting near stump-mic

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

At the end of the 21st over, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen walking toward the stump and saying, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball...and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time." "Well done DRS! Certainly conducting a fair game here DRS," he added. Thereafter, KL Rahul said, "Whole country playing against XI guys."

Statement Kohli declined to speak about the incident at post-match presentation

Kohli refused to comment about the on-field drama when pressed about it at the post-match presentation. "I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes there. So for me to try and justify what we did on the field and say 'we got carried away is wrong," he said.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Kohli. In reply, South Africa huffed and puffed their way to 210/10, giving India a 13-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant ton as the visitors posted 198/10. Chasing 212 runs for a win, South Africa won the match on Day 4.

Series A recap of South Africa vs India Test series

India started the South Africa tour with a thumping 113-run win in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead. It was India's first Test victory at the venue. In the second Test, South Africa bounced back and defeated India by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. South Africa downed India in the series decider by seven wickets to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.