Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats

Published on Nov 18, 2021, 07:49 pm

Martin Guptill is 11 away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is set to break Virat Kohli's long-standing record in T20 Internationals. The 35-year-old can overtake Kohli in terms of T20I runs as New Zealand take on India in the second T20I on Friday. Guptill is one of the three players to have scored over 3,000 T20I runs. Here are his key stats in the shortest format.

Why does this story matter?

Guptill, who owns 3,217 runs is 11 away from becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket. The senior opener could surpass Kohli (3,227) on the runs tally in the impending game. Guptill is miles ahead of Brendon McCullum, who has the second-most runs for New Zealand in T20Is. The former has been the nucleus of NZ's top-order in white-ball cricket.

Most T20I runs for New Zealand

In a T20I career spanning over a decade, Guptill has racked up 3,217 runs from 110 games at an average of 32.49. He carries a strike rate of 136.19. His tally includes 2 hundreds and 19 half-centuries. Guptill has the most 50+ scores for New Zealand in T20I cricket (21). McCullum is his closest rival (2 hundreds, 13 fifties).

Most sixes in T20I cricket

Guptill holds the record for smashing the most number of sixes in T20Is (159). He is followed by Rohit (142), Chris Gayle (124), Eoin Morgan (119), Aaron Finch (113), Evin Lewis (113), and Colin Munro (110) on the tally.

Second-most runs for NZ in T20 cricket

Guptill is the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in T20 cricket after McCullum (9,922). The former has 8,104 runs from 285 T20 games at an average of 32.03. He owns 4 hundreds and 50 half-centuries. Guptill has a career best score of 120* in the format. He is one of the three NZ batters with over 7,000 T20 runs, Munro being the other (7,675).

Guptill set to complete 300 T20I runs against India

Guptill is set to become only the fourth batter from New Zealand to score 300 runs against India in T20Is. Guptill, who presently has 298 T20I runs against Team India, is behind Munro (426), Kane Williamson (358), and Ross Taylor (349).