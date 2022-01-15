Under-19 World Cup: Australia, SL record wins on Day 1

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 15, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Australia defeated West Indies in first match (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

The 14th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup kicked off on Friday in West Indies with Australia and Sri Lanka recording comfortable victories on Day 1. Australia started their campaign with a six wickets victory over hosts at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. In another group D contest, Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 40 runs at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

With their dominant show on the first day, Australians have shown their intent and why they are among the favorites to lift the 2022 U-19 WC.

Australia have won the prestigious title thrice in past - 1988, 2002, 2010.

Sri Lanka are yet to win the U-19 WC title and they would look to lift their maiden trophy in the event this year.

Match Australia defeat West Indies

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss. But the decision backfired as they were reduced to 12/3 in 5.1 overs. Rivaldo Clarke (37) and Ackeem Auguste (57) revived WI's innings by adding a 95-run stand for fourth wicket. However, another collapse saw them getting bowled out for 169. Chasing 170, Australia won the match in 44.5 overs by six wickets.

Details Sri Lanka overpower Scotland

Sakuna Liyanage scored 85 runs while batting at number six to take SL to a total of 218 runs in 45.2 overs. Raveen Silva made a valuable contribution of 30 runs. Sean Fischer Keogh took three wickets while giving away 56 runs. In reply, Scotland managed 178 in 48.4 overs. Jack Jarvis scored 55 runs. Dunith Wellalage claimed a fifer while conceding 27 runs.

Fixtures Saturday, January 15 (Day 2) schedule

India will take on South Africa in a Group B match at the Guyana National Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Ireland will face Uganda in Group B at the Everest Cricket Club. Canada will lock horns with UAE in Group A at the Conaree Cricket Center. Zimbabwe will be up against PNG in Group C at Queens Park.