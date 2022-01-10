2nd Test: Bangladesh bowled out; New Zealand on top

Jan 10, 2022

New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh on 126 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Bangladesh were bundled out for 126 in the final session. Earlier, splendid knocks from Tom Latham and Tom Blundell powered the Kiwis to 521/6 d. Devon Conway also raced to his century in the morning session.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

New Zealand resumed from their overnight score of 349/1. Latham slammed his second double-hundred, while Conway raced to his third Test hundred. However, the latter departed soon after completing his century. An unbeaten 57 by wicket-keeper Blundell guided the hosts to 521/6 d. Bangladesh had a poor start as they got reduced to 27/5. Although Bangladesh managed 126, middle-order batter Yasir Ali stood out.

Boult Boult completes 300 wickets in Tests

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

NZ pace spearhead Trent Boult completed 300 wickets in Tests. He has become only the fourth bowler from the nation with over 300 Test scalps. Richard Hadlee (431), Southee (362), and Daniel Vettori (325) are the other three Kiwi players. Boult has also become the second-fastest NZ bowler to take 300 wickets (75 matches). He has broken the record of his compatriot Southee (76).

Information Boult gets his ninth five-wicket haul

Boult registered his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He recorded figures of 5/43 in the first innings (13.2 overs). The left-arm seamer dismissed Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, and Shoriful Islam.

Latham Highest-ever individual score at the Hagley Oval

New Zealand skipper Latham led from the front. On the opening day, he fired his 12th Test hundred. He followed it up with his second double-century on Day 2. He was dismissed on 252 (373), the ninth-highest Test score by a New Zealand batter. As per the ICC, this is the highest-ever individual score at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Points A look at the other talking points

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Conway added just 10 runs to his overnight score on Day 2. He raced to his third century in Test cricket. He managed 109 off 166 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and 1 six. In the bowling section, Southee took three wickets. His compatriot Kyle Jamieson scalped two. Only Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) scored in double figures for Bangladesh.