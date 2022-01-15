Decoding the numbers which define Cheteshwar Pujara's lean patch

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 6,713 runs in Test cricket

India's batters didn't show a concerted effort in the third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who looked solid in the first innings, fell for just 9 in the second. He succumbed to left-arm seamer Marco Jansen in both innings. Notably, Pujara hasn't registered a Test century in over three years. Here are the key numbers.

Context

Pujara has been India's mainstay number three batter in Tests.

He took the reins from Rahul Dravid, who guarded the Indian batting line-up for years.

Pujara has been in a league of his own when it comes to batting.

He showcased incredible resistance despite the body-line bowling from Australian bowlers at the SCG last year.

However, he has faltered in recent times.

Career stats of Pujara (Tests)

Pujara, who made his international debut in 2010, has amassed 6,713 runs from 95 Tests at an average of 43.87. He has slammed 18 tons and 32 fifties in the format so far. Pujara also has three double-tons in Test cricket. He has a terrific record in domestic cricket. In overall First-class cricket, he has tallied 16,757 runs at an average of 50.62.

Patch Pujara has scored just 1,287 runs since January 2019

Pujara was the leading run-scorer of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series (521). He helped India win their maiden Test series Down Under. His last ton came in January 2019 (193 at the SCG). Pujara has scored 1,287 runs in 27 Tests ever since. The tally includes just 12 fifties. He registered the highest score of 91 (against England at Leeds) during the period.

Scores Pujara averaged 20.67 against South Africa

Pujara scored just 124 runs from six innings at an average of 20.67 in the recently-concluded South Africa Test series. He recorded scores of 0, 16, 3, 53, 43, and 9 in three Tests. Pujara recorded a golden duck in his first innings of the series (Centurion). Notably, he was dismissed caught in five of the six innings (LBW once).

Three phases of Pujara's Test career

Let us divide Pujara's Test career into three halves. From his Test debut to December 31, 2015, Pujara racked up 2,420 runs in 32 matches at 47.45 (7 hundreds, 7 fifties). From January 1, 2016, to February 1, 2019, Pujara had his purple patch (3,006 runs in 36 Tests at 54.65, 11 hundreds, 13 fifties). Since February 2019, Pujara averages just 27.38 (no hundreds).

A look at other notable numbers

In the third half of his career (2019-2022), Pujara averages 30.12 at home and 26.96 overseas. A look at his average country-wise - Australia: 33.87, England: 27.77, New Zealand: 25.00, West Indies: 15.00. Notably, Pujara recorded three ducks at home in this period.

Pujara's 1st innings woes!

Since February 2019, Pujara has batted 18 times in the first innings of a Test. He has scored just 265 runs in these innings at an average of 16.38. The tally includes just two 50+ scores. Since June 2021, his scores in the first innings of a Test read as - 8, 9, 1, 4, 26, 0, 0, 3, and 43.