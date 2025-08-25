Heavy rain in Mumbai, Delhi affects flight operations: Details here

LOADING...
Airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers

By Snehil Singh
Aug 25, 2025
10:38 am
As heavy rainfall continues to batter Mumbai and Delhi on Monday, airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers. The downpour has led to minor flight delays due to disrupted air traffic. IndiGo Airlines said the continuous rainfall in Mumbai is affecting air traffic and causing minor delays in flight operations.

Check your flight status before heading to airport: IndiGo

IndiGo Airlines has advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or app before heading to the airport. The airline also recommended allowing extra travel time as roads are likely to be slow-moving due to the rain. "Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations," IndiGo said in a statement.

SpiceJet issues travel advisory for passengers

SpiceJet Airlines has also issued a similar advisory for passengers traveling through Mumbai. The airline warned that all departures and arrivals may be affected. "Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected," it said. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the SpiceJet website for any last-minute changes. Air India too issued a similar advisory.

IndiGo warns of slow movement on Delhi roads

IndiGo has also cautioned passengers traveling through Delhi that several roads are blocked or moving slowly due to the downpour. The airline asked travelers to allow extra time for their journey and check their flight status before leaving home. "Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement," IndiGo said in its advisory.