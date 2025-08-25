Heavy rain in Mumbai, Delhi affects flight operations: Details here

As heavy rainfall continues to batter Mumbai and Delhi on Monday, airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers. The downpour has led to minor flight delays due to disrupted air traffic. IndiGo Airlines said the continuous rainfall in Mumbai is affecting air traffic and causing minor delays in flight operations.

Travel guidance Check your flight status before heading to airport: IndiGo IndiGo Airlines has advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or app before heading to the airport. The airline also recommended allowing extra travel time as roads are likely to be slow-moving due to the rain. "Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations," IndiGo said in a statement.

Twitter Post IndiGo's travel advisory 🌧️Travel Advisory



Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations.



Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow.



Before heading to the airport, please… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 25, 2025

Flight updates SpiceJet issues travel advisory for passengers SpiceJet Airlines has also issued a similar advisory for passengers traveling through Mumbai. The airline warned that all departures and arrivals may be affected. "Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected," it said. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the SpiceJet website for any last-minute changes. Air India too issued a similar advisory.

Twitter Post Air India's travel advisory #TravelAdvisory



Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) August 25, 2025